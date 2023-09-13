Leeton will look to secure redemption against the Black and Whites and defend their under 16s title when the two sides meet in the under 16s grand final this weekend at Solar Mad Stadium.
The Greens also have the record of a strong regular season after they went through undefeated with the Black and Whites only dropping the games against the Greens while also holding the Leeton side to a draw.
The Major Semi Final between the two sides went down to the wire, with the Black and Whites coming away with a two-point win.
For Leeton, they will be coming into the game with plenty of confidence, having put TLU Sharks to the sword in the Preliminary Final in a 56-14 win in Darlington Point.
Doubles to Vula Wate, Tyce Thornton and Kyson Freer helped the Greens secure the shot at redemption this weekend.
Coach Shanon Bradbrook said having the game put to bed at halftime made his job a bit easier and allowed him to rotate his players.
"I think by halftime, we had 40 points on them, and we knew that it was pretty much done then," he said.
"It was a good chance to give some of the younger fellas a bit of a run out there."
The clash with the Black and Whites in the Major Semi-Final saw the Greens lose forward Peter Moller to a broken leg, and Bradbrook said his troops will want to come away with the premiership for their injured teammate.
"We are a bit light on forwards at the moment with Pete (Moller) out, but we will get Cade Anderson back next weekend from Sydney, so that will be a big inclusion," he said.
This weekend will be a clash between the two top teams in the competition, and there has been little to separate the two during the regular season.
The Panthers were able to come away with a narrow win in the Major Semi-Final, and Bradbrook expects it to be another game that will go down to the wire.
"We have both been the benchmark for the season, so it should be a good game," he said.
"They have one over us, and we have one over them, so there isn't much between the two sides."
It will be a battle between two sides who have plenty of strength in the forwards, and Bradbrook knows that will be the key area for the decider.
"It will be won in the forwards again," he said.
"With Vula (Wate) pushing up forward and with Cade back as well, and hopefully we can get Alfred (Simeti) back from injury as well, we should be able to go pretty well up front."
The under-16s will kick off a big day for the Greens as a club as the first of five grades in action on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
The clash will kick off at 9.30am.
