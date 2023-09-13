THE Leeton Greens under 18s are another premiership dream in sight when they take on the Griffith Black and Whites in their grand final this weekend.
The Greens are the reigning premiers and will be hoping they can hold the trophy aloft once again on Sunday.
It has been a solid season so far for the under 18s, who were the first through to the grand final after defeating the Black and Whites in their semi-final two weeks ago.
The final scoreline in that game was 22-20 after some late tries from the Panthers.
Leeton will head in as the favourites, but will be without several key players, including Beniel Qereqeretabua and Tyler O'Connell, who will likely be named in first grade squad for their grand final.
Under 18s coach Scott McDonald said while they would be two losses for the side, he was more than confident the team would be able to get the job done and bring home the silverware once again.
"We've got players there that can step up, we've got a squad of 20," he said.
"We'll make a few positional changes. We're pretty good across the board."
The side trained on Tuesday night and will have their final run on Thursday before a bonding afternoon with the under 16s on Saturday at a barbecue before the big game the following day.
With the under 18s competition not having as many teams competing as it once did, players have been filling in their time elsewhere in preparation for matches and the finals series.
Some have been playing up in first grade and reserve grade, while others are also part of other football codes in the shire.
All of this has helped to keep them fit and ready to go.
The Leeton and Griffith sides have been the top two sides all season, with Sunday's clash to be a game of grit and determination.
McDonald said there was plenty of hard work to come, but was confident Leeton could get the job done.
"We won straight through to the grand final, so we had the week off, but that turned out well as we had a few boys that needed to get over some injuries," McDonald said.
"I think it's going to come down to good defence in the grand final.
"They've got some big boys, it will be pretty warm. If we can punch them up through the middle and make them tired.
"We've got a pretty handy backline, so if we can score points out wide and keep busting through the middle, maybe kick early, keep turning them around, I think we'll be right. We did that pretty well in our last game.
"We'll see how we go, it will be a bit nerve-wracking, but anything can happen on grand final day."
The under 18s will take to the field on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium from 11am.
