The Irrigator

Leeton Greens under 18s fired up and ready to go in their 2023 grand final

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 13 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Greens under 18s team is hoping to go back-to-back this weekend in their grand final. Picture supplied
The Leeton Greens under 18s team is hoping to go back-to-back this weekend in their grand final. Picture supplied

THE Leeton Greens under 18s are another premiership dream in sight when they take on the Griffith Black and Whites in their grand final this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.