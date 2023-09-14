BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Eye catching from the street, this beautiful family home only gets better as you step inside.
And outside as well, with great entertaining areas for family and friends in the undercover decked areas overlooking the inground self-cleaning magnesium pool.
A modern four-bedroom home recently undergoing renovations, this House of the Week is set on an enormous 1012m2 block with rear lane access.
There have been renovations carried out recently to both bathrooms, which has seen them transform into beautiful modern rooms.
The stunning kitchen has also recently been renovated and includes an under-bench oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, glass splash back and plenty of storage.
The kitchen has amazing views of the generous back yard, the undercover decked area which leads to the beautiful inground self-cleaning magnesium pool.
This property has fantastic shedding, one shed has roller door access from the rear lane, the second shed would be perfect for storing all your tools and mowers - both sheds having power.
Positioned on a 1012 m2 block in the town centre this property is only minutes to all town amenities.
Its walk anywhere location will give you everything at your fingertips. Close to schools, shops, hospital, and sporting ovals.
