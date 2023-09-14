The Irrigator

House of the Week: 85 Acacia Ave, Leeton

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 15 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The kitchen has amazing views of the generous back yard, the undercover decked area which leads to the beautiful inground self-cleaning magnesium pool. Picture supplied.
The kitchen has amazing views of the generous back yard, the undercover decked area which leads to the beautiful inground self-cleaning magnesium pool. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.