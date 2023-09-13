THE countdown is officially on to the final days of high school for year 12 students across Leeton shire.
That includes Leeton High School's Jessica Wells and Callum Dunn, who have been keeping Irrigator readers up-to-date on their Higher School Certificate journey over the past 12 month.
The pair, like others across NSW, are preparing to say goodbye to their high school life, with their last official week of school kicking off on Monday, September 18.
While the final week of school will no doubt be filled with last-minute study sessions with peers and teachers, there is also an air of excitement at the next chapter and light at the end of the tunnel.
"It's definitely something I've been thinking about more and more as it gets closer," Jessica said.
"I know it's going to be one of last times I see some of these people.
"It is starting to hit home a little bit."
Other students are more than ready to kick off the next phase of their lives and are looking forward to completing their exams and hitting the next phase at full speed.
Fun events like muck up day and a formal graduation ceremony loom for Leeton High's class of 2023 in the coming week before the school holiday break allows for that extra bit of time to knuckle down and prepare for the start of the Higher School Certificate exams.
For some, the pressure is off, having already earned an early placement at a university.
For others, their results will help point them in whatever direction they may choose.
Callum is looking forward to playing rugby union with a university next year and said overall he was pleased with how his trial HSC exams went earlier in the term.
"I think we're seeing the end a little bit now, but in the back of our head is still the HSC exams," he said.
"The trials were pretty good, my results were about where I thought they would be at."
Jessica agreed and said she also thought her results were good and said the experience of sitting those exams would help with the HSC.
As life at Leeton High School draws to an end for both Jessica and Callum, the pair said there would no doubt be many differing emotions on their final day, but both were looking forward to getting the HSC exams done and dusted and heading into their next phase of adulthood.
The HSC starts on October 11.
