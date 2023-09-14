R U OK? Day and men's mental health day, was yesterday.
Don't despair if you missed it as R U OK? is a question you can ask at any time.
As we support others in their mental health journey it's important we first notice the signs.
These will be different for everyone, but they may include changes in their feelings, thoughts, behaviours or physical symptoms.
When you notice the signs, encourage them to speak to a health professional and take the time to listen and engage.
Make time to have a conversation, which at times can be difficult, but it can be the most important conversation you can have with someone.
It is a proven fact men are much less likely to discuss their mental health challenges, their feelings even their physical health.
Just by starting a conversation can a tremendous impact and commence a journey towards healing.
Loneliness is a huge factor for some and again taking the time to reach out and ask the question is the start.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ask: How are you travelling?
Listen: I'm here to listen if you want to talk more.
Encourage action: What do you think is the first step to help you through this?
Check in: Just wanted to check in and see how you are going.
So folks R U OK?
Thank you to those people who have reached out to volunteer, you are amazing.
We are in the process of contacting you.
Give Michelle (0432 001 163) or Judy (0447 096 418) for more information on volunteering.
