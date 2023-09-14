IN 2022, the Leeton Greens reserve grade side was the only team to miss out on a place in the grand final.
This year, their fortunes have turned after their preliminary final win last weekend earned them a place in this year's grand final against Yenda on Sunday.
A lot of time, hard work and effort has gone into reserve grade's season, with one box ticked when it comes to making the big dance and one final chapter left to write.
Leeton Greens reserve grade coach Micheal Thomas said the team was fit and ready to go.
Thomas picked up a hamstring injury during the preliminary final, but said he will be right to line up against the Blueheelers.
"We're all fit and healthy and trained really well," he said.
Leeton and Yenda faced off in the minor elimination final on September 3, with the Blueheelers picking up that victory, 24-6.
Thomas said the scoreline in that match didn't necessarily reflect the game on the day.
Their other two match ups this season have been extremely close.
In round three Yenda got the job done 20-18 before another close one in round 10 where they again picked up the points with a 20-16 win.
Yenda will be the favourites heading into the premiership decider, but Thomas said past results matter for little on grand final day.
"I am expecting a very close game," he said.
"Heat will play a big factor. I think rotation of the forwards, especially the bigger boys, is important.
"Whoever is a bit smarter running their bench be ahead of the game I think.
"We need to come out of the blocks fast against these blokes. It's very important. We want to try and get ahead early. Our defence is really good, particularly against the big boys, so our goal will be getting away to a good start."
With so much on the line, Leeton is gunning for the silverware like never before.
It was the only team to miss out on a grand final trophy in season 2022 and doesn't intend for that to be the case this time around.
"It's fantastic to have all five grades in the grand finals ... I don't think that has ever happened before," Thomas said.
"It will be a sea of green. Having that crowd behind us is going to be huge."
As the reserve grade team makes their final preparations ahead of Sunday, Thomas said his final message to the side before running out would be for everyone to play their role and leave nothing in the tank.
"Everyone has to do their part ... we've all got a job to do, let's just get it done," he said.
