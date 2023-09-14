The Irrigator

Leeton Greens reserve grade side chasing their grand final dream against Yenda in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 14 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Leeton Greens reserve grade will face off with Yenda in the grand final on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Leeton Greens reserve grade will face off with Yenda in the grand final on Sunday. Picture supplied

IN 2022, the Leeton Greens reserve grade side was the only team to miss out on a place in the grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.