The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

The 2023 National Veteran Vehicle Tour is coming to the MIA in October, 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This T Ford owned by Rob Woolley will be taking part in the rally. Picture supplied
This T Ford owned by Rob Woolley will be taking part in the rally. Picture supplied

CARS of a time gone by will be on the MIA's roads in the coming weeks for a special tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.