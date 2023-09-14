Hundreds of people will farewell a father-of-four in Wodonga on Friday following his death in a tragic accident.
Shawn Walsh, 38, was killed in a workplace incident at Barellan, between Griffith and Temora, on August 30.
Mr Walsh ran a shed construction business which he started nearly a decade ago.
The Gerogery man, who grew up on the Border, built sheds fabricated by Walla based PJN Sheds.
His partner, Bridie Shanahan, said Mr Walsh was loved by many.
"He was a very patient person, a very warm presence," she said.
"He was the type of bloke who was very humble, easy going, and everyone came first before him.
"He would take his shirt off his back for you.
"I've heard from clients who have purchased sheds again just to have him on their property to hang out with him again."
Ms Shanahan met Mr Walsh through mutual friends.
They had three girls and a boy aged four to 10.
He was particularly close to his brother, Jason, who was driving from Darwin to the Border for Mr Walsh's birthday at the time of the accident.
The late man and his partner were never far apart.
"I'm a nurse, I work in anaesthetics at the hospital and on days off I'd be with him on job sites, then on weekends we'd be out hunting," she said.
"We spent every day together.
"He was an avid hunter and fisher - he grew up hunting.
"Our favourite place was Lucyvale, we spent a lot of time out at Koetong in the Tallangatta Valley area."
The couple also took their children out dirt bike riding on weekends, and Mr Walsh helped run a fishing club.
"His Harley was his other baby with his big Silverado," Ms Shanahan said.
"His mother will drive that with me (during his funeral service)."
Tributes have flowed for the 38-year-old after last month's incident.
"Shawn was a great friend and colleague for over 20 years, he is deeply missed and our thoughts are with his family," PJN co-director Daniel Nadebaum said.
Mr Walsh will be farewelled at a service on Friday, September 15, at The Lincoln on Gateway Island.
A guard of honour will be held along the footpath and the service will be livestreamed.
Ms Shanahan said hundreds were expected at the ceremony, which starts at 1pm.
