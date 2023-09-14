THE Roxy Theatre's redevelopment has been dealt another blow.
Another company being used to deliver specialist services for the redevelopment has gone into voluntary administration.
It comes after the Lloyd Group, who had been the head builder of the project, went bust earlier this year.
Now, HME Services, the company engaged to deliver specialist sound and lighting equipment for the Roxy has entered into voluntary liquidation.
PKF in Brisbane has been appointed the administrators.
HME Services was a well-respected Australian company, specialising in sound and lighting designs and fit-outs in the creative arts industry. HME counted the Sydney Opera House, Etihad Stadium and the ABC among its clients.
From what Leeton Shire Council has gleaned, it seems a multi-million dollar project in Queensland left HME out-of-pocket and a serious road accident had the company without a managing director for several months.
The HME sound and lighting contract for the Roxy was worth $868,000, with council having paid $300,000 as a milestone one advance payment on March 31, 2023 for the procurement of specialist equipment which, contractually, immediately became council owned goods.
However, it has recently been determined the goods were never ordered by HME.
Deputy mayor and portfolio lead for arts and culture, Michael Kidd, said the news was disappointing but, as always, the show must go on.
"To have not one, but two companies go belly up on this project is extremely unfortunate ... even unprecedented," councillor Kidd said. "The loss will hurt, but we are determined to brush off the dust and get back to looking for additional funding opportunities to close the gap."
Council's project manager Gideon Vos attended the HME creditors' meeting.
He said while council is unlikely to see the money back, this news would not affect the project delivery timeline.
"Our focus right now is on getting in the steel reinforcement, which means we still have time to procure integrated elements of the sound and lighting equipment with our remaining funds," Mr Vos said.
"The big relief is HME did complete shop drawings for the integrated fit out and the liquidators have agreed to release those drawings to us which will be helpful.
In the meantime, the Roxy Project Management Office is investigating other funding options and is speaking to the grant funders who have co-funded the specialist equipment.
