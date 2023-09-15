LEETON and District Bowling Club's Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker have successfully earned their place in the pairs championship finals after knocking out Elaine Sullivan and Judy Heness in the first round.
They then went on to defeat Patti Wakeman and Faye Harris in the semi-finals.
Cindy McDonald and Marika Pete drew a bye in the first and were successful in defeating Denise Naylor and Jean Leighton also in the semi-finals.
McDonald and Pete will now battle it out for the title against Lloyd and Walker.
In social bowls, the drawn winners were Sullivan, Lorraine Mullins and Wilma Alexander, who also scored a resting toucher.
Sullivan's team had an easy win over Lorraine Messner, Joan Bourke and Naylor by only allowing them to win five of the 14 ends played.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leighton, Meredith Lyons and Jan Fitzpatrick (playing a double lead) defeated Hilary Chambers, Pete and Fitzpatrick.
Chamber's side came within two shots when Leighton's team scored five giving them a margin that couldn't be beaten.
Playing a game of pairs Heness and Janet Bell after being six down, came home strong to achieve a draw against Mary Payten and Jo Rees.
New players are always welcome to head along to women's social bowls at the L&D.
Matches are held every Thursday morning.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.