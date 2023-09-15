The Irrigator

L&D pairs championship finalists set in stone

By Lorraine Messner
September 15 2023 - 11:00am
Joan Lloyd competing in the pairs championships at the L&D. Picture supplied
LEETON and District Bowling Club's Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker have successfully earned their place in the pairs championship finals after knocking out Elaine Sullivan and Judy Heness in the first round.

