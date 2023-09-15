PARKVIEW Public School's Jack Crowe and Miah Weymouth have been busy representing on the soccer pitch.
The year 6 students recently returned from a week in Nelson Bay where they were representing the Riverina at the NSWPSSA Soccer Championships.
Both students were selected following outstanding performances at the Riverina trials hosted in Wagga in March.
Miah and Jack excelled during the week away.
Miah predominantly played as a sweeper, while Jack split his time between a left back role and some time as a striker, delivering two impressive goals for Riverina in their win over Barrier.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jack was also bestowed the honour of Riverina captain for the week, becoming the first Parkview student to ever be provided this title.
Parkview Public School soccer c0-ordinator Jackson Goman was excited by the achievements of the talented pair.
"Jack and Miah have long worked upon their soccer skills and this representative experience is fantastic reward for that hard work," he said.
Boys results
Girls results
