The Leeton Early Learning Centre's expansion is one step closer to fruition.
Leeton Shire Council has submitted its formal application to the NSW Department of Education for review of work completed and approval.
With the new classroom and other associated works completed in late August, council is seeking approval to increase its daily operating capacity at LELC from 68 to 88 places.
The application process may take up to 90 days. It was lodged by council on September 1.
Councillor George Weston said this expansion project will bring some relief for parents who are seeking long day care for their children.
"Our council is committed to ensuring the community has increased access to high-quality children's services in order to support both working parents and local businesses," he said.
"We have a high number of families on our current waitlist and, while this expansion won't alleviate demand in its entirety, it will help by offering 20 more spots per day."
Around 80 per cent of the construction works at the centre have been completed by Leeton shire contractors.
Council's manager of business services Brent Lawrence thanked all the trades who had been involved.
"Utilising local trades for this project has been hugely helpful as all the contractors have worked together on many different projects over the years, making for seamless delivery of the final result," he said.
Recruitment for new early childhood educator and room leader positions to service the expansion of the centre is underway with further educator appointments to be locked in during October and November.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The expansion has cost $573,000 and has been funded from loan funding that will be paid back over an estimated five years from the centre's income.
The Leeton Early Learning Centre is owned and operated by council.
This centre provides education and care for five days per week, 50 weeks of the year and operating from 7.45am to 5.45pm each week day.
