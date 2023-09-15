A SPECIAL event aimed at highlighting why everyone should be "welcoming" has been well received in Leeton shire.
Leeton Shire Council, JBS Foods Riverina and Welcoming Australia hosted a morning tea to recognise diversity on site at the Yanco feedlot on September 11.
The event was held as part of Welcoming Week, which is an annual campaign and celebration to showcase the movement of communities striving to be more welcoming places for all, including migrants, refugees, people seeking asylum, international students and the entire community.
In 2023, the week was held from September 8 to 17 with a theme of "power of place".
The idea of the event at JBS Foods Riverina was to celebrate workforce diversity and to demonstrate the value of workforce attraction and retention, which are key pillars for businesses in rural/regional Australia.
JBS is Leeton's largest and most diverse employer and the world's largest meat processor.
The company aspires to be an employer of choice and is presently working on standard indicators with Welcoming Australia to be accredited as Australia's first "welcoming workplace".
The 450-strong workforce, as well as mayor Tony Reneker, members of the community, staff from council and representatives from Welcoming Australia all attended the morning tea.
"Council is really proud to have a major industry like JBS in Leeton shire gearing up to be Australia's first accredited 'welcoming workplace'," councillor Reneker said.
"Retaining workforce is as critical as recruitment if we are to effectively address skills gaps in the regions and build a cohesive community.
Council is committed to supporting local industries like JBS with their efforts to help newcomers settle and truly feel part of our wonderful, welcoming shire."
Council's multicultural advisor Ken Dachi said it was important for everyone to connect in a positive manner.
"Welcoming Week 2023 is an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the people, places, and values that ensure everyone feels welcome and belongs in the local community, no matter where they come from," he said.
