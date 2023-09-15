The Irrigator

Welcoming Week marked in Leeton shire in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
September 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Welcoming Week event was well received, with everyone enjoying the morning. Pictures supplied
The Welcoming Week event was well received, with everyone enjoying the morning. Pictures supplied

A SPECIAL event aimed at highlighting why everyone should be "welcoming" has been well received in Leeton shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.