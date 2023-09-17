The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club Squash Spring Competition round two

Updated September 18 2023 - 1:01pm, first published 9:21am
Round two of Leeton Spring squash competition took place with some cracking matches taking place. Action kicked off on Monday with Marni Cunningham fighting back from the brink to defeat Isabel Thompson 7-11,7-11,11-7,11-2,11-7.

