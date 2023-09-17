Round two of Leeton Spring squash competition took place with some cracking matches taking place. Action kicked off on Monday with Marni Cunningham fighting back from the brink to defeat Isabel Thompson 7-11,7-11,11-7,11-2,11-7.
Carol Davidson continued with her winning ways, this time defeating Hayden Farrugia 11-5,9-11,11-4,11-2. Will Rawle had a solid win against Zac Fairweather, team Roars defeating the Mariners. Wanderers claimed a clean sweep against the Bulls, Brian O'Leary, Jack Miller and Chevaughn Moore winning their matches.
Nicole Onwuekwe defeated Cadell Thompson in an entertaining match, Nicole hanging on to win 9-11,11-4,5-11,11-4,11-8. Ruby Miller had a tough win over Miranda Tait 6-11,11-4,5-11,15-13,11-5. Team Jets defeating the Glories.
Tuesday night saw Ondria Miller and Brodie Lashbrook secure good wins for the Wildcats. Maanu Alexander defeated Declan Ryan 7-11,10-12,15-13,11-5,11-8 to help the Jackjumpers get a few points.
Phoenixes defeated the Breakers, Callum Sheldrick and Cooper Boardman recording solid wins. Adrian Sheldrick got his win the hard way, coming from behind Sheldrick defeated Will Nardi 5-11,13-15,11-2,11-3,11-7.
Cadell Thompson had a tough match against Ian Draper, Cadell scraping home 11-13,11-9,7-11,11-7,11-7. Simon Jackson is getting back into the swing of things, he recorded a good win over Gary Thompson 11-6,66-11,13-11,11-9. Captain Brad Woolner defeated Trev Whitby 3-0, this gave the Kings the win.
The "Match of the Week" was on Wednesday night, Katie McAliece defeated Adele Thompson 11-9,11-7,6-11,9-11,13-11. Simone Bruno won her match which gave the Magpies the early lead. David Cross and Garry Walker turned things around with impressive wins, Tigers defeated the Magpies.
In another close result the Cats just got home against the Demons. Jason Curry and Lizette Taylor-Gown winning for the Cats while Sean Ryan and Samuel Mills won for the Demons. The Lions had a more convincing win over the Crows.
Marni Cunningham defeated Narelle Ryan 11-8,12-10,9-11,11-8. Evonne Sadler defeated Antoinette Taylor 11-9,11-3,9-11,11-5.
Finley Sales was the sole winner for the Crows, he defeated Will Gray-Mills 11-9,10-12,11-9,12-10. Captain Bryan Shepley sealed the deal by defeating Zac Fairweather 11-7,10-12,11-6,11-7.
