The emotional drive from the Yenda Blueheelers was too much for the Leeton Greens to stop as their hopes of a fairy tale finish to the reserve grade season was crushed.
Kyle Darrington, the Blueheelers replacement hooker, was taken to Sydney on Saturday night after a car accident and coach Jordon Burley said the team won the premiership with him certainly in the forefront of their mind.
"We had some unfortunate circumstances losing our hooker Darro (Kyle Darrington) to a pretty bad car accident, so we had a bit extra to play for today," Burley said.
The game started out as a tough slog with both Yenda and Leeton trading blows, but it was the Blueheelers who were able to strike first when John Lolohea found his way over in the corner.
From there, the Yenda side started to get a bit of the ascendancy with tries to Dayne Butler and Jayden Wood, giving the defending premiers a 16-0 at the break.
Both sides lost players to the sin bin 13 minutes after halftime, with Yenda's Michael Mogliotti and Leeton's Brendan Eckley involved in some push and shove.
The Greens used the extra space to pull a try back with Jay Little getting over the line, but the reprieve was short-lived.
Burley was able to push his way over the line before Leeton's Noah Hey was sent off, and the Yenda side went 80 metres for Wood to score his second and wrap up the 26-4 win for the Blueheelers.
Leeton coach Micheal Thomas paid credit to the tough outfit that the Yenda side have completed an undefeated season.
"Yenda have been a formidable team and have only been beaten once this year," Thomas said.
"We ruffled your feathers a couple of times during the year but during the finals they really stuck it over us. Full credit to Jordon, he has done a great job."
In what was a historic moment for the Greens, with five sides into the grand finals, Thomas thought his side battled hard after a tough start.
"I thought we really stuck it in there for 15 to 20 minutes. A few things went against us in the first 15 to 20 minutes and we really dug in deep but the powers that be didn't help us," Thomas said.
"For us we will go and enjoy a beer and talk about the year that was. We were apart of history today with five sides into the grand final but couldn't quite get over the line. Thanks to the supporters that travelled over in support."
