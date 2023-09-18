The Irrigator

Leeton Greens fall to Black and Whites in Group 20 under 16s grand final

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 11:40am
It was a thrilling finish in the Under 16s Grand Final, but it was the Black and Whites who came away with a four-point win over the Leeton Greens.

