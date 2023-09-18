Industry heads will be teaming in Griffith to guide agribuinesses and farmers on the future of farming at a workshop next month.
The NSW DPI Farm Business Resilience Program and NSW Farmers have teamed up to deliver the workshop which comes as the region braces for a predicted El Nino.
Topics covered will include strategic business management and planning, risk management and informed decision making, natural resource management, succession planning, personal and social Resilience.
NSW Farmers regional services manager Frank Galluzzo said he is looking forward to what he described as a 'one-of-a-kind' event for the area.
"We've been through some significant challenges recently and continue to navigate some difficult times," he said.
"We are all too aware of what the future might hold and need to develop an understanding of how we can prepare well for what lies ahead. Farmers are persistent and adaptable. We all need to learn from one another as we face the future."
"The workshop will feature government presenters who give low interest loans to help out those effected by various elements, as well as to prepare for any challenges. That could include anything from a bad harvest to a loss of irrigation water.
"Agronomists and accountants will be also on hand to offer guidance.
"The key message is that there is support out there to counteract what events grow or change the industry. It will also be a terrific opportunity to network with a variety of people from the industry."
Mr Galluzzo said RSVPs are essential, with a light lunch will be served on the day.
"I envision bookings will fill quickly and we want everyone to have an opportunity to attend," Mr Galluzzo said.
It will be held October 4 at Griffith Quest, from 9.00am to midday.
To book, click here.
