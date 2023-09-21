BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
This charming home showcases an inviting open-plan layout with two great-sized living spaces anchored by a stunning Tasmanian oak kitchen.
The property is a true oasis, sprawling over an expansive acreage with manicured lawns and gardens, sustained by the four megalitres of water included with the property.
Selling agent Andrew Pellow said this property is located on a truly versatile and picturesque setting.
"Nestled in Leeton's highly sought-after Petersham Road area, this residence offers the ideal location, just a short 1.7km stroll or drive to Leeton's CBD," he said.
The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, lots of counter space and storage, and modern appliances.
The four spacious bedrooms all feature built-in robes, with an ensuite to the master complimenting the main bathroom with shower, spa bath, vanity, and toilet.
Year-round comfort is guaranteed with comprehensive ceiling and wall insulation, ducted heating and cooling in all rooms, and underfloor heating in the primary living area.
An entertainment space, complete with kitchenette, is fully enclosed while being bathed in natural light.
A variety of citrus trees have been planted at the back of the property, and there is lots of space for animals or even a horse. A 12m x 13m shed is perfect for storage or a workshop space.
