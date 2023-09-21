The Irrigator

House of the Week: 102 Petersham Road, Leeton

September 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property is a true oasis, sprawling over an expansive acreage with manicured lawns and gardens. Picture supplied.
The property is a true oasis, sprawling over an expansive acreage with manicured lawns and gardens. Picture supplied.

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 6

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.