Chainsaw nicked from Mitre 10

Police are investigating a theft from Mitre 10 in Leeton, after a chainsaw was taken in the very early hours of the morning.
At 4am on September 12, the store was broken into, although only a chainsaw was taken from the premises. Police are appealing for anyone with information to call Leeton Police Station at 6953 1399 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, just after 4.30pm on September 17, a silver Toyota Yaris collided with a Hyundai ix35 at the intersection of Quandong Street and Currawang Avenue after the Yaris failed to give way.
Nobody was hurt in the collision, and the driver of the Yaris was issued with a fine for failing to give way.
