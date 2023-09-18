The Irrigator

Police are investigating an early-morning robbery at Mitre 10, though only a chainsaw was taken

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 18 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chainsaw nicked from Mitre 10
Chainsaw nicked from Mitre 10

Police are investigating a theft from Mitre 10 in Leeton, after a chainsaw was taken in the very early hours of the morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.