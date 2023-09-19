A proposal is on the table to change the date of next year's Light Up Leeton.
Residents are invited to a public meeting being organised to occur next month to discuss the option of changing the date from the first Sunday in December to a Saturday in November.
If it goes ahead, it will be the first time in the events 28-year run that the date has changed.
The proposal was prompted by a community survey late last year which showed some support for the change.
Leeton Shire Council's event officer, Fran Macdonald, said the public meeting will be an opportunity to discuss the feasibility of the option.
"It'll be a means to hash out what the repercussions could be and to see what the community would like to do," Ms Macdonald said.
"Rotary and other entities have requested it occur on the last weekend of November. But we understand a change could complicate other events at around that time.
"Light Up Leeton is a major fundraiser for community groups. A shift to Saturday could effect the farmers markets and the Yanco Twilight Markets. So there are some disadvantages but there could also be benefits. That's why we want to hear the opinion of groups and individuals."
"Even if the dates don't change, at least with a public meeting we can say that it has been mulled over, and with this years event approaching, it's the perfect time to think about what should happen next year," Ms Macdonald said.
The meeting will be held on October 12 at 6.30pm at the Rapps Room of the Leeton Soldiers Club.
Formal invitations are expected to go out in due course.
