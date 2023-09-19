It's a case of coming full circle for Leeton Connect's new chairperson, Sue Pearce, who took on the role at an AGM in August.
Ms Pearce took over the position from Emily Goodall and will serve a term of three years.
A founding member of Leeton Connect, Ms Pearce says she is looking forward to what she can bring to the table for what she describes as an increasingly important organisation in the community.
"I was there at the very beginning, having previously served as secretary and treasurer, but left for a time before returning. I'm very excited by the appointment," Ms Pearce said.
"I've watched it change from a funded to a self-funded enterprise. We now have 200 not-for-profit organsations being upskilled, great supporters of the town," she said.
In December 2019, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal awarded Leeton, who was one of three local government area communities, about $1 million as part of the Investing in Rural Community Futures program.
The monies have been used to to build the capacity of Leeton shire's community groups.
Ms Pearce, who is also a book keeper and professional grant writer, said she is especially looking forward to bringing passion to the role.
"We have 200 on our books, ranging from the health sector, emergency services, education, and aboriginal mentoring. We cover all basis and have expanded from the not-for-profit world to assisting businesses, including large corporates, to supply volunteers for their community endeavors.
"It's a great thing because volunteers can get volunteer fatigue and it brings in fresh faces.
"We have become quite a trusted entity and the support, including from council, has been amazing.
"People want to see this organisation triumph - the community really reaps the benefits through up skilling, whether that be through governance or social media training, which allows them to obtain their own grants."
