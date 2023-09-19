A partnership between R U OK Day, Leeton businesses and Fire and Rescue Station 360 has gone off swimmingly - with many now keen to take advantage of safety visits and even a few potential firefighters on the list.
On September 17, the crew from Leeton Fire and Rescue set up outside the Coffee Tree with snacks, drinks and a chat all available in honour of R U OK Day.
Captain Emma Tyrell said that the day had gone spectacularly well.
"Our main aim was to pair up with RUOK Day and do some home firesafety stuff as well as recruitment," she said.
"We're looking to fill two more spots in Leeton and we now have a few expressions of interest, a few have put some forms in so it was very successful."
Captain Tyrell added a thank you to the Coffee Tree for the provision of biscuits, as well as the Wade Hotel who funded coffee for those who came by for a chat about anything.
"Coffee Tree was a good spot to use, we got a few of their customers as well as families walking by on Sunday. We probably hit 100 or 120 people coming by to say g'day."
The crew was keen to promote their home fire safety visits, a free service they offer where firefighters will visit homes to provide smoke alarms and safety tips.
"The reason we do it is that we want every home in Australia to have a working smoke alarm ... the ones we have now, they last for ten years. You do still have to check to make sure they work but you don't have to change the battery," Captain Tyrell said.
She added that following the success, they hoped to do similar events in the future - whether partnering with more charities or doing solo ventures.
More information on home safety visits and applications for positions in the unit are available at facebook.com/leetonfirestation or fire.nsw.gov.au.
