Leeton Fire and Rescue's 'Coffee with a Firefighter' day was a massive success for both recruitment and safety

By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 19 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 2:12pm
Leeton Fire and Rescue Station 360 with their offerings at 'Coffee with a Firefighter.' Picture supplied.
A partnership between R U OK Day, Leeton businesses and Fire and Rescue Station 360 has gone off swimmingly - with many now keen to take advantage of safety visits and even a few potential firefighters on the list.

Local News

