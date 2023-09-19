How does postgraduate study give you an edge in your career?

When you're looking to get an edge in your career, various options are available. You may seek mentorship and guidance from seasoned colleagues, and participate in workshops and activities to help enhance skills in critical areas.



However, investing the time to complete additional qualifications, such as a Master of Business Administration online degree, is often put off for shorter-term learning opportunities.

Let's dive into the job market, and explore the changes that are currently happening in the workforce. With more Australians than ever holding an entry-level tertiary qualification, we'll dive into how postgraduate study can help open doorways to future career opportunities.

Entry level jobs are in decline

The world is transforming, and with it, entry-level jobs are disappearing. A recent study by Anglicare Australia explored the ability of job seekers to find work, finding that less than one in five current openings were available to entry-level workers - those who may have completed a high school certificate, but no additional qualifications.

This can present complex issues for those looking for work - with record numbers of applicants applying for a limited pool of work, job seekers need to consider their approach to finding work.

Undergraduate degrees are the new norm

Unfortunately, there has been a growing trend to encourage high school students to complete a qualification straight out of high school. While this has led to record numbers of students being employed as graduates, this has also led to a larger pool of candidates that hold the same or similar qualifications. This can make it hard to find a suitable job, even if you have sufficient qualifications at an entry-level.

This can be difficult when employers are looking to fill positions. With an estimated twelve people applying for each job vacancy on average, and in some cases, far, far more, finding a way to stick out from the crowd can be incredibly helpful to make you stick out on a resume. A postgraduate qualification can allow you to stand out amongst your colleagues in a congested job market.

Postgraduate study can set you apart

Postgraduate study is one option that allows you to set yourself apart from those who have only completed a Bachelor's Degree. A recent OECD study found that only 9 pr cent of Australian adults hold a Master's or equivalent qualification, compared to nearly 30 per cent that hold a Bachelor's Degree.



While it may seem like a rarity to complete a Master's, completing that qualification can get you an edge - with more than 89 per cent of postgraduate graduates in full-time work, compared to 78.5 per cent of undergraduates.

Holding a postgraduate qualification can highlight the abilities that you've mastered at university. It can also be a valuable refresher, as you're able to acquire and master new skills that may not have been taught when undertaking your Bachelor's degree. You can use this newfound mastery to help network, connect, and more broadly explore career opportunities that may not have been previously available.

With a postgraduate qualification, you'll begin to master the ability to communicate with stakeholders at a high level, as well as demonstrate knowledge of skills and techniques that are far beyond the realms of entry-level university study.



You may even begin to find yourself exposed to the cutting edge of industry trends, such as the ongoing evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI & ML) and the role of automation in the workforce. Gaining valuable exposure to emerging industry trends can truly set you apart from your peers if you're looking to take your studies to the next level.

Postgraduate qualifications provide new opportunities

With the humble Bachelor's degree becoming increasingly common, finding a degree that can still open doors and present new opportunities can be incredibly difficult to find. However, a postgraduate qualification does just that, by empowering graduates with more than just skills.

According to a recent study from the Quality Indicators of Learning and Teaching, it was found that postgraduate qualifications demanded a much higher salary expectation - with a postgraduate coursework candidate attaining a salary typically 30-35 per cent higher than that of an undergraduate candidate.



With significant and ongoing cost of living pressures placing increasing pressure on households across Australia, being able to secure a role with a high salary can often be seen as something of critical importance for families that are doing it tough.

Sometimes, making the decision to leap into further study can be difficult. No matter whether you're simply considering your next steps, or about to leap into the world of further education, it's important that you consider postgraduate study as a career option, no matter what you've previously studied.

