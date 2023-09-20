""I'm so proud of this group of players, At the start of the season we only had 11 at training and we were trying to find more players to put a team in and we've played the season with 16 registered we have got 3 who haven't played football before and then we lost 2 before the halfway stage of the season with season ending injuries and have played most weeks with only 11 so to get this far is a massive achievement from the girls and I couldn't be prouder of them".