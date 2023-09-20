Leeton United's women's team went out of the finals on Sunday after losing a tightly fought preliminary final game 4-3 against Tolland.
United started off the better of the two teams and took the lead in the 13th minute after an indirect free kick was given after the Tolland keeper held the ball for longer than six seconds.
Sally Dennis touched it to captain Sandra Nardi, who smashed it into the top of the net to put United 1-0 up.
Tolland were slowly getting back into the game, but it was United who created a couple more chances, but on the 33rd minute, Holly Banton levelled it for Tolland.
This didn't slow United down, and they were playing some good football against a team who finished on top of the ladder, but at halftime, the scores were level.
The first part of the second half was pretty even, but it was Tolland who gained an advantage, and once again, it was Holly Banton who put them ahead in the 52nd minute.
This woke United up, and they were given a chance to level from the spot after a Tolland defender handled the ball from a corner. Sandra Nardi stepped up and made no mistake to put United level in the 58th minute.
Tolland then started to apply pressure to the United backline, and in the 65th minute, they were back in front after Phoebe Iacono slotted home to put Tolland 3-2 up.
RELATED
United then had a couple of chances to draw level but was unable to convert and this would come back to haunt them as in the 77th minute Tolland extended their lead after India Hagenbach put them 4-2 up, and anyone would think it was going one way but United kept battling and created a couple more chances, but they went wide of the goal.
In the 88th minute Sally Dennis long-range effort went straight over the keeper and in to give United a lifeline in the game however they couldn't get the goal they needed to force extra time and they were eliminated to see Tolland advance to the grand final.
Coach Rhys Jones was full of praise for his side despite the defeat.
"We come up against a team who only lost 2 games this year and we pushed them to the end and were unfortunate to lose the game but that's football sometimes," he said.
""I'm so proud of this group of players, At the start of the season we only had 11 at training and we were trying to find more players to put a team in and we've played the season with 16 registered we have got 3 who haven't played football before and then we lost 2 before the halfway stage of the season with season ending injuries and have played most weeks with only 11 so to get this far is a massive achievement from the girls and I couldn't be prouder of them".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.