The Leeton Jockey Club will burst into life on Monday as they prepare to hold their second TAB meeting of the year.
With it being at the start of the School Holidays, Jockey Club president Grant Fitzsimon is hopeful they will be able to attract a strong crowd despite it being during the week.
"We have the Lions Train down for a few hours in the afternoon and activities for the kids during the day," he said.
"We are trying to make it into a family afternoon if there are any parents at home with kids looking for something to do and have them come down to the races. It's free entry and will have food available."
With it being a TAB meeting, Fitzsimon said that the meeting will attract a high level of field, leading to plenty of action out on track.
"From the nominations, we should have a pretty strong field of races, which is really good," he said.
"We have a lot of trainers coming from Canberra, Northern Victoria, it will be a strong contingent of travellers from a four-hour radius.
"It's an opportunity for people to come down if they have a good day with some really strong racing. We had a TAB meeting on July on a Saturday, and it was probably the first time we have had a TAB meeting on a Saturday in a long time."
There will be plenty of money going on the line out on track, with $195,000 on the line, with the main races on the day going for $30,000 each.
With the races set to be televised, it will be a great chance to showcase the track and the town itself, and Fitzsimon feels the track is in great condition.
"We have a couple of fellas who look after the track down there, and they do a really great job," he said.
"It's in as good condition as it can be, and we will try to highlight that at this meeting because it will be viewed across Australia through the betting channels. Good way to showcase the track and the town."
The Jockey Club president was also pleased to see the temperatures returning to a more comfortable level by next week after a warm past seven days in the area.
The gates will open at midday, with the first of seven races to get underway at around 1.30pm on Monday.
