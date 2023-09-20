Every kid deserves a cake on their birthday, and one Leeton woman has taken it upon herself to ensure that no matter the circumstances, children won't be missing out on their special day.
Mary Ann Mulloy, the baker and cake decorator behind Novelty Cakes by Maz, has just launched 'Kakes 4 Kidz' - offering a free customised birthday cake for those families who would otherwise not be able to afford one on their kid's birthday.
"I'm a cake maker, I just do it in my spare time but they're expensive, good cakes are not cheap and I realise all these little kids are missing out," Ms Mulloy said.
"If I can make one child's day special, then why not do it? It doesn't cost me anything, I've had so many people wanting to donate stuff ... It doesn't cost me a whole lot, mostly just my time."
A few have already donated cake toppers, while friends and loved ones have chipped in to help with sourcing ingredients to help limit Ms Mulloy's costs and ensure she can keep it up.
This is the second time she's attempted to launch Kakes 4 Kidz, originally bringing it four years ago however it didn't quite get off the ground. She wasn't dissuaded in the least though, and is now even thinking that if the revival goes well, she might branch out to others who could benefit from a cake.
"If I can do something like this, it's mainly just to make people happy. It makes me feel great to see the smile on the child's face," she said.
At present, Ms Mulloy is doing one free cake a month - with those wanting one going into a automatic generator which randomly selects a lucky child to receive that month's cake.
"I just ask them the child's name, age and what they're into, and I get them to choose a flavour," Ms Mulloy said.
To go in the running for a cake, messages can be sent to Novelty Cakes by Maz on facebook.
