Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre and Whitton Swimming Pool to open next month

By Allan Wilson
Updated September 20 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
Residents can rejoice amid the heat that the opening of the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will be on October 7. Picture by Allan Wilson
With the full force of the summers heat having arrived early and the opening of Leeton Shire pools just around the corner, residents can rejoice the opening of the new water-slide at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will follow soon after.

