With the full force of the summers heat having arrived early and the opening of Leeton Shire pools just around the corner, residents can rejoice the opening of the new water-slide at the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will follow soon after.
The slide, long awaited and delayed, was originally part of upgrade plans for the pool, but complications in pricing, difficulties with the supplier, COVID and other factors meant the project was pushed back even further.
The Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre will reopen on October 7 while the Whitton Swimming Pool will reopen on November 4.
The official opening of the water-slide will take place on Saturday October 21 to allow for the completion of landscaping works.
Further details on the specifics of the event will be announced closer to the date.
READ MORE
Operating hours and admission charges for the pools can be found on council's website.
Season passes will be available for purchase from Council's administration office from Monday 25 September 2023.
General enquiries for both facilities, such as opening times, season passes, pool bookings, can be obtained from Council's Recreation Facilities and Program Coordinator during business hours on (02) 6953 0985 or email recreation@leeton.nsw.gov.au.
To contact the Leeton Regional Aquatic Centre directly, call (02) 6953 2087 or kiosk staff on (02) 6953 2738. To contact the Whitton Pool directly call (02) 6955 2722.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.