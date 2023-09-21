The Irrigator

Mayor Tony Reneker and deputy mayor Michael Kidd re-elected unopposed

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Shire mayor Tony Reneker and deputy mayor Michael Kidd were re-elected unopposed to their positions during council's September ordinary meeting this week. Picture supplied
Leeton Shire mayor Tony Reneker and deputy mayor Michael Kidd were re-elected unopposed to their positions during council's September ordinary meeting this week. Picture supplied

Leeton Shire's mayor and deputy mayor have delivered the key priorities for council over the next 12 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.