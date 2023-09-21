Leeton Shire's mayor and deputy mayor have delivered the key priorities for council over the next 12 months.
It comes after they were re-elected unopposed following an ordinary meeting this week.
Cr Tony Reneker and Cr Michael Kidd resumed their top positions and will hold their posts until the next local government elections in September 2024.
Both agreed completion of several key projects and regaining confidence in the community will be key for council leading up that date.
"Our priorities will be completing projects that are ongoing, particularly the Roxy Theatre renovations, the water slide which will be unveiled next month, as well as concentrating on our future financial sustainability," Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said.
"I think we need to rejuvenate confidence in the community as it has listed. I think if we can get these projects completed it will go a long way to doing that."
He expressed his gratitude for the continued trust and support placed in his leadership.
"I am honoured to be re-elected as mayor of this great shire and committed to continuing my work in serving the community alongside my fellow councillors," Cr Reneker said.
"It's been a tough 12 months and has been a great opportunity to show leadership. This role is a great privilege and honour - one that I do not take for granted."
Deputy mayor Michael Kidd said council is beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel for some projects and trusts the same will occur for others in the pipeline.
"Our main priority is finishing jobs which are half-way through. The Roxy Theatre is the biggest of these. For me, the next 12 months will be about getting our ducks in order," Cr Kidd said.
"There was a lot going on when we came in at the start of the council term, and of course just out of COVID. I have no doubt the next 12 months will be important, especially leading up to the next election," he said.
He said he is delighted to continue working alongside the mayor and council.
"Together, we will focus on the well-being of our community as well as the work at hand," Cr Kidd said.
