An MIA bee keeper says the industry is headed for big changes over the next few years, with Varroa mite here to stay.
Bidgee Bees owner Jaye Hughes, based in Darlington Point, believes the mite will eventually eradicate feral bee populations and farmers relying on pollination from that source will be forced to rely on keepers in the future.
While he personally has not seen evidence of the mite in the area so far, like associated symptoms, he has no doubts he eventually will.
"From what I hear, most beekeepers in the MIA haven't noticed a presence as of yet but I have no doubt we will. It's inevitable" he said.
READ MORE
"I think the cost for keepers will skyrocket. It's $40 per hive to get a mite killer strip - a temporary measure - and I have around 700 hives. I'll probably also need to change screen bottoms to keep the infestation in the hives at a workable level."
He said those who rely on crop pollination from feral bees will suffer over time.
"Over the next year or two, the mite will wipe out feral hives and put strain on movable ones," he said.
"Everyone will notice differences over the next few years. It'll be a slow process but it will happen. We will simply have to adapt. It's a learning curve but we will pull through."
He isn't surprised the mite was unable to be contained, with the industry having now gone from eradication of hives in red zone areas to management all around.
"Hive movements were obviously the culprit for the spread," he said.
"But at the same time, the keepers had to move them in order to stay viable for the sake of pollination and honey."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.