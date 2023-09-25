The good news keeps coming for Leeton's young soccer stars following Leeton United's U12s recent grand final glory.
Two of Leeton's up and coming finest from the U12 squad will embark overseas as part of a Wanders tour in 2024/25.
Parkview Public products, Jack Crowe and Miah Weymouth, have been invited by the Wanders Australia to be part of the international football tour to the UK and France.
It comes shortly after they impressed for the Riverina in the NSW PSSA Soccer Championships in Nelson Bay.
Miah predominantly played as a sweeper, while Jack split his time between a left back role and some time as a striker, delivering two impressive goals for Riverina in their win over Barrier.
Jack was also bestowed the honour of Riverina captain for the week, becoming the first Parkview student to ever be provided this title.
Since 1997 Wanderers Australia have taken over 7500 players on tour from an array of codes such as soccer/football, netball, hockey, cricket and AFL.
Club spokesman, Rhys Jones, said their selection is a testament to their abilities both on and off the field.
"I would say this is the first time we've had some players go overseas for that. Their showcase at Nelson Bay was really the impetus for that invitation," he said.
"It's amazing for them and amazing for our club.
"They will certainly learn a lot and they will be put to the test against some big talent in the UK. But I have every confidence they will do well; I think they're plenty equipped for it. They're both great players and will do great things. There will be a fair amount of competition given this will be in the UK, but I'm sure they'll be conscious of that," he said.
The tour will embark for the 2024/2025 school holidays and will be led by renowned and experienced coaches as they play some of the top academy teams in the UK.
The tour is open to girls turning 12 and 13 and 16 and 17 and boys under 13 to 15 in 2024.
Each tour will last 17 days in total, with boys departing on November 30 and girls December 31, attending men's and women's club games and with some memorable sight seeing tours thrown in including WWI battlefield tours before finishing in Paris France.
