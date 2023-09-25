The Irrigator

Parkview Public's Jack Crowe and Miah Weymouth invited as part of prestigious tour

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
September 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Leeton United U12s defender Miah Weymouth and attacker Jack Crowe have been invited by the Wanders Australia to be part of the international football tour to the UK and France. Pictures supplied
The good news keeps coming for Leeton's young soccer stars following Leeton United's U12s recent grand final glory.

