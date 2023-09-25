Brian O'Leary won a nail-biting final game to take out the Match of the Week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition, narrowly beating Nick Croucamp.
The weather might have been hot, but not as hot as the competition as entrants pushed themselves repeatedly.
Things looked bad for O'Leary in the fifth game against Croucamp, but he managed to save two match points and even things to 10-all before coming back with another two points and cinching the match at 11-9, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 12-10.
In other matches, Chevaughn Moore beat Nicole Onwuekwe 3-2, while Alec Tait beat Ondria Miller 12-10.
Jack Miller defeated Brendon Looby, Lizette Taylor-Gown beat Miranda Tait, Will Rawle downed Anthony Iannelli and Isabel Thompson outlasted Callum Sheldrick.
Other matches saw Col Thompson outplay Zac Fairweather and Erin Draper defeated Katie McAliece.
In Tuesday's competition Maanu Alexander won the first two games against Brad Woolner however Woolner then took control of the match to record a 3-2 win. In a hard-fought match, Brodie Lashbrook beat Will Nardi in the deciding fifth game at 11-8.
READ MORE
Ian Draper used his experience to overcome Callum Sheldrick 3-2 and Angelo Fiumara won the fourth game 12-10 to down Gary Thompson.
There was plenty of experience on the court when Trev Whitby played Tony Naimo with Whitby winning 3-1 on this occasion. Adrian Sheldrick beat Simon Jackson 3-1, Cadell Thompson was too good for Eden Reilly, Cooper Boardman downed Will Rawle and Ondria Miller beat Lauren Wickes.
On Wednesday Alayna Croucamp finished well to overcome Zac Fairweather 3-2 and Bryan Shepley was lucky to edge out David Cross by the same margin.
Adele Thompson outlasted Naomi Rawle in another five game match and Katie McAliece won the fourth game 12-10 to beat Chevaughn Moore.
Michael DiLorenzo won a hard hitting match 3-1 against Paul Payne and Jason Curry also won 3-1 over Finley Sales.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.