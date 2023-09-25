The Irrigator

Brian O'Leary took the prize after an intense final showdown against Nick Croucamp

By Staff Reporters
September 25 2023 - 3:46pm
Miranda Tait and Lizette Taylow-Gown both played excellently, but it was Taylor-Gown who took the victory in the end. Picture supplied.
Brian O'Leary won a nail-biting final game to take out the Match of the Week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition, narrowly beating Nick Croucamp.

