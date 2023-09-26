The Irrigator

Ford Thunderbird owners are set to descend on Leeton for their annual meetup

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated September 26 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 1:36pm
The Thunderbird Owners Club of Australia Inc are set to visit Leeton over the long weekend for their national concours.

