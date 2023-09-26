The Thunderbird Owners Club of Australia Inc are set to visit Leeton over the long weekend for their national concours.
Every October, TOCA Inc hold a national meet, inviting owners from across Australia to meet up and showcase their unique vehicles for a whole weekend.
The classic and iconic Ford Thunderbird range runs from 1955 through 1966, although the most recent Thunderbird model came off the assembly line as late as 2003. The Thunderbirds are all automatics, powered by V8 engines making them ideal for cruising - although not particularly economic in recent years.
Visitors from NSW, Victoria and South Australia will descend in Leeton from September 29 to October 1, displaying their cars for judging at the Hydro Hotel on September 30, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.
Organisers said they were excited to meet locals and visitors in Leeton, as well as visit Leeton's and the surrounding region's landmarks and shops - even booking a special lunch at the Whitton Malt House for those attending.
The Thunderbird name came from a "Native American mythology, a powerful spirit in the form of a bird. The captain used by Ford to promote the Thunderbird is "Unique in all the World" and at the time was a status symbol for the rich and moderately well-off, and a thing of beauty.
