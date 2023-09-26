Get ready for 2023 Good Old Days festival

It's that time of year once again, when the 2023 Good Old Days festival comes to Barellan for a full roster of heritage events and celebration - with a few new additions this year.
Bullockies from across the country will go head-to-head for the Teamsters Trophy over September 30 and October 1, while goats will battle it out for the first ever 'Little Teamsters' trophy this year.
The Good Old Days festival prides itself on being Australia's largest gathering of harness-working draught animals in harnesses, from horses and donkeys, to camels and mules.
"It's the only place in the world where you will see big teams of 16 to 18 camels in harness, pulling big wagons loaded with wool," master horseman Tim Peel said.
Visitors will be able to enjoy a huge range of displays, from blade shearing, log snigging and butter churning, to ploughing and rope turning.
It's not all work and no play for entrants however, with a Furphy Festival, camp oven dinner and a 'Clydie Art Trail' all on the agenda for the massive weekend.
Barellan Working Clydesdale's committee secretary Fiona Kibble said the whole team had been working hard to make it a perfect event.
"We are working hard to increase the visitor experience with an enhanced program to underpin what is the Narrandera Shire's biggest tourism event," she said.
"Last year we had over 400 caravanners and campers, and successfully debuted additional onsite accommodation of glamping packages for our visitors ... This year we look forward to welcoming visitors from all corners of the country in what is a huge economic injection for our small town and regional economy."
Last year, the festival set a single day attendance record of over 7000 visitors, with cooks churning out 1800 scones and 70 dozen pies.
The Little Teamsters trophy, introduced this year, will be competed for on a rotational basis by goat, donkey and mule teams with the inaugural competition going to the goats.
Tickets and further information can be found online at barellanclydesdales.com.au
