Some of the best and finest from all grades of this seasons Leeton Lighting Touch Football were recognised at the clubs night of nights earlier this month.
Several hundred attended which shone a light on continually growing representative pathways for both junior and senior players, with numbers having more than doubled this year from previous seasons.
It was heard Leeton Lightning have rapidly grown to six representative teams at the NSW Junior State Cup Southern Conference, while another two teams attended preseason gala days.
Major award winners from the club's eight teams were acknowledged, as well as the junior representative player of the year and the inaugural presentation of referee of the year.
In addition were a number of special accolades including two NSW Touch Blues awards and a new Life Member was named, joining the two previous haled stalwarts from past years.
Club Treasurer Kelsey Deeves said highlighting players, coaches and referees is always a fantastic way to conclude the last season and kick-start the next.
"The night highlights our players and also allows us as an association to thank the referees and coaches - without them, players would not be able to enjoy these opportunities," she said.
"We aim to create a family-friendly environment for all and the presentation night is just another way of bringing everyone together."
Dan McKenzie was awarded the inaugural Leeton Lighting Referee of the Year, while two committee members - Lauren Brett (Blues - Administration) and Alison Eddie (Blues -Coordinator) were presented with their NSW Touch Blues award for ongoing dedication and commitment to volunteering with the local affiliate.
Jackson Goman was presented with Life Membership for over 15 years involvement with the Leeton Touch Association in committee roles, coaching, managing, refereeing and playing.
He joins past Life Members Bruce Washington and Dionne Wornes.
"It was wonderful having our past life members celebrate and witness our growth," said Ms Deeves said.
Six players were applauded for gaining selection in regional teams via school pathways. They are Braxton McDonald and Indi-Raye Sloan for the Riverina PSSA and Caydan Hillier, Beau Griffiths, Jacob Buchanan and Kyson Freer Riverina CHS.
Caydan and Beau also made selection through the regional affiliate, West South West Suns.
Following their success throughout school and regional pathways, as well as leading the Leeton Lightning as Club Captain, Beau Griffiths and Caydan Hillier were also awarded joint Junior Representative Player of the Year.
10s Girls
10s Boys
10s Boys Development
12 Girls
12 Boys
14 Boys
16 Girls
16 Boys
