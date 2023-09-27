The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club bowls report September 25

By Wrong Bias
September 27 2023 - 11:00am
Ken OConnell prepares to make a delivery. Picture supplied
The Soldiers Club Minor Singles Championship continued last week with Phil Morris defeating Len Eason 131 - 112, Rattles Retallick proving too strong for Mark Morgan 130 - 87 and Pat Hart having a 131 - 102 victory over Tony Wood.

