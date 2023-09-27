The Soldiers Club Minor Singles Championship continued last week with Phil Morris defeating Len Eason 131 - 112, Rattles Retallick proving too strong for Mark Morgan 130 - 87 and Pat Hart having a 131 - 102 victory over Tony Wood.
In representative bowls, Tangles Breed, Terry Dale, Bruce Dale and Bill Creber travelled to Coleambally last Sunday for that club's President's Day.
READ MORE
The foursome bowled superbly winning both games and returned home tournament champions.
Len Eason, Dennis Dean, Leo Plant and Larry Harrison made the trip to Wagga last weekend as members of the Riverina team in Zone 8's President's Cup.
The strong Southern Slopes side, although receiving a scare in their last game against Riverina on Sunday, made it three President Cups in a row after winning all their five matches.
In last week's Thursday Social Bowls, Rob Graham put on a bowling clinic in an absolutely astonishing display that catapulted his side to a very convincing 30 - 11 victory over Terry Dale's outfit.
Neil Condron's side outlasted a fast finishing John Leech skipped team winning by just one shot 16 - 15, whilst on rink seven the comeback kings, Greg Caffery and Aldo Ramponi, had a battle royale before Caffery finally secured a 20 - 11 win.
Resting touchers for the afternoon belonged to Ramponi and Graham with wrong biases being delivered by Breed, Creber, Mick O'Connell and David Noad.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.