Double demerits over Labour Day weekend

A warning to slow down and drive extra cautiously today, as double demerits will be back for the long weekend.
A double demerits period will be in place for the Labour Day long weekend, active from September 29 to October 2 as people travel to visit friends and relatives for the long weekend and school holidays.
Leeton Shire Council's Road Safety Officer Steph Puntoriero urged drivers to plan their journeys ahead of time and make sure to rest along the way
"Fines and demerits will be applied to speeding, seatbelt and motorcycle helmet offences, and can result in immediate license suspensions," she said.
"Drivers are urged to plan their journeys to build in rest breaks and take advantage of Driver Reviver sites ... We would particularly like to remind motorcyclists of the double demerits message and other roads users to remember to 'Check Twice for Bikes.'"
IN OTHER NEWS
Speeding is the number one cause of death on the roads, and with 260 people killed on NSW roads in 2023 alone, police and road authorities are urging drivers to slow down.
"Speeding remains the greatest cause of death and injuries on our roads, contributing to 20 per cent of crashes in Leeton Shire," Mrs Puntoriero said.
"We need people to understand that speeding and unsafe behaviour kills and there are consequences for breaking the law."
There'll be a specific focus on phone use while driving, with those caught copping a massive 10 demerit points.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.