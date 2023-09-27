The Irrigator

Double demerits will be in place over the long weekend, as road authorities urge drivers to slow down

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 12:47pm
Double demerits over Labour Day weekend
A warning to slow down and drive extra cautiously today, as double demerits will be back for the long weekend.

