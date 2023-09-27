The Irrigator

Wamoon village has been hooked up to Leeton's sewerage treatment plant, eliminating the need for septic tanks

By Staff Reporters
September 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Wamoon village finally connected up to Leeton sewerage
The 63 homes and the public school that comprise Wamoon village have, at long last, been connected to the Leeton Sewage Treatment Plant and now have access to modern sewage services.

