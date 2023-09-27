Wamoon village finally connected up to Leeton sewerage

The 63 homes and the public school that comprise Wamoon village have, at long last, been connected to the Leeton Sewage Treatment Plant and now have access to modern sewage services.
Eight kilometres of pipe work from Wamoon to Leeton, as well as pipes within properties and 61 pressure sewer units across the village have connected the hamlet up to Leeton's plant - allowing over 150 people to switch from septic tanks to more modern sewerage systems.
Leeton Mayor Tony Reneker said that the project would help eliminate potential environmental risks before they happen.
"This modern system not only replaces the need for septic tanks but also eliminates potential odour issues and serious environmental risks if leaking or poorly maintained," he said.
"By introducing this advancement, we are safeguarding the wellbeing of our community and fostering a healthier, safer environment for all ... The new scheme provides safer and more sustainable wastewater services for Wamoon," said Mr Reneker.
IN OTHER NEWS
The project was funded jointly, with $1.5 million from the NSW state government's Water Security for Regions program and $2.3 million from Leeton Shire Council.
Leeton's Director of Operations Tom Steele thanked H2H Plumbing for their work, as well as the Public Works Advisory.
"The Wamoon Sewerage Scheme is a first-of-its-kind for Leeton Shire. H2H Plumbing are to be congratulated on their efforts and working closely with local residents, ensuring they have a clear understanding of how the new system will work," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.