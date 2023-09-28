A young MIA cricketer is cementing his goal to one day represent Australia, with the opportunity to attend this years NSW CHS Cricket Championship haled a leap in that direction.
As a result, Leeton Shire Council has awarded him a Youth Development Grant, making him the ninth youngster to receive the grant this financial year.
The $250 grant will assist Ibraheem Ali with the costs of attending the championships in Campbelltown from October 30 to November 2.
Following trials, Ibraheem was selected out of 27 school cricketers to represent Leeton and the Riverina.
Deemed as a rising star, he began with the Griffith Exies Lions in Grade 2 last season which showcased his aptitude for bowling when he collected 20 wickets.
He said his father has been a major mentor and inspiration for his cricket passion since he was a boy and he is brimming with excitement to be attending the championships.
"I just can't wait to play, both for the championships and the upcoming season which will see me contest for the Lions again, this time in grade one," Ibraheem said.
"I'm extremely excited to represent my region. I love bowling and my dad has put a lot of effort into helping me hone my skills.
"The season ahead will be tough as I'll be juggling that and the championships, but it's a huge step in the right direction.
"I'm really thankful to council for awarding me this scholarship."
His father Ali Mehdi said his son was exposed to the game early on as he himself played championships in Saudi Arabia.
"Even at six years old he was a big supporter of my club, spending six years as a water boy," Mr Mehdi said.
"The reason I came to Australia was because I wanted to own my own house and have a steady job, but I also wanted to see my son represent Australia. It's a long time dream which I'm confident he will achieve.
"I'm really thankful to Leeton Shire Council for the grant to help him take part."
