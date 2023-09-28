BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 2
This House of the Week has much to offer a family or those looking for an astute investment opportunity.
Nestled in Leeton's highly sought-after Russet Street, this home is in the ideal location just a short stroll or drive to the town's central business district.
Selling agent Andrew Pellow said this delightful three-bedroom, one-bathroom property offers comfortable living in a friendly neighborhood.
"If you're looking for a simple, yet cosy and functional space, this might just be the one for you," Andrew said.
The home is currently tenanted with stable, long-term tenants, making this property presents a great investment opportunity for those looking for steady rental income.
This property features three bedrooms, one modern bathroom, and a contemporary kitchen with lots of bench space.
As you enter, you'll be greeted by the warm and inviting atmosphere of this family home, making it easy to picture your new family life.
The modern kitchen is perfect for preparing meals and the bathroom boasts contemporary fixtures.
With an impressive 835m2 block, the new owners will have plenty of space to enjoy outdoor activities or simply relax in a fully fenced yard.
The large shed is a fantastic bonus, providing lots of storage space for the toys and tools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.