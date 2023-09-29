Riverina future looks strong as fresh faces help Group Nine overcome Group 20

Riverina is poised to have a strong women's side for next year's Country Championships if Saturdays Group Nine clash with Group 20 is an indication of what's to come.
In the third year the Groups have competed in tackle rugby, Group Nine earned themselves a 22-10 win in what coach Craig Blackhall said was an entertaining game.
With strong numbers for both Groups attending the match, Blackhall said both familiar and new faces played fantastically.
"It's not a rehearsal for Riverina or anything like that, but it is handy to keep an eye out at it, because there was quite a few new faces there on the weekend," Blackhall said.
"Group 20 had mostly the usual routine, some big girls with a bit of muscle, and in Group Nine we had quite a few debutantes and league taggers that came down, and they all went pretty well.
"I had 18 girls there and I think every single one of them had a good day."
Blackhall said it's exciting to see more players putting their hands up to play in the match, and to see the growth in interest for tackle footy.
Despite some early nerves from the players new to the tackle format, Blackhall said all the athletes played well and expressed their interest in attending Riverina trials early next year.
With a core group of six or so players still within the Group Nine squad, Blackhall said the experienced players did well to help control the game and keep new girls on task.
"I was a bit nervous about trialling all these new girls, because I know Group 20 is always a decent sized side," he said.
"But they all went really well, I was surprised with them."
The Albury Thunder coach said there was a big interest from Southcity players this year, after a discussion with their coach during the regular Group Nine season.
"I think a lot of the girls are coming down and trying it because they have some friends that play," Blackhall said.
"They might have one or two friends that are there so a couple of girls come down and have a go at it, and they all enjoy it."
Blackhall said he's always happy to bring league tag players into the tackle game.
Despite some minor rule differences, he said the players already know the core game and generally slot into the full contact format well.
"It's mostly the same set up, it's just the contact that's different, so if you're up for a little bit of contact, it's no different to league tag," he said.
"I spoke to a couple of them on the bench before the game had finished, how did that feel, and they all said they quite liked it.
"It's where you can have a little bit of aggression in your defence, if you're getting cranky at someone you can go and tackle someone and you feel a bit better."
From the game Blackhall said there's some fresh talent he'd like to bring into the Riverina side for Country Championships if they trial next year.
Not having to cut players for the 2023 team, he said as interest grows there may be some tough decisions to be made, but admitted it is exciting to see more players available for selection.
"There was quite a few of them young ones there that went really good," he said.
"It'll be open for anyone to come and after about five or six weeks if I have to cull it, I'll cull it back.
"Some people can get upset about it, but I think this year with all the girls I had missing and the new ones in Group 20 and Group Nine, I might be in the situation to cull next year."
Blackhall congratulated all the players that took the field, tipping based off that game, Riverina will have a very strong side next year.
