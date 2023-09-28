Members of the MIA's Aboriginal community are encouraged to attend consultation sessions providing input into the establishment of a cultural healing centre in the area.
The centre would service those in Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera, and Wagga for those dealing with alcohol and drug dependency.
Currently the closest facility of this type is located over three hours away in Cowra, and there have been calls for one with a more culturally -centred model closer to home.
The Leeton and District Aboriginal Land Council and Ngurra Advisory are inviting residents to attend the sessions next week which will be an opportunity to learn more about the project and share aspirations for a service building on resilience and pride in the community.
Leeton LALC CEO Karen Davy said it has been a dream for some time.
"Trying to get this off the ground has been a long process. We've been pushing for it from the beginning and we now have a good number of people on board supporting the cause," Ms Davy said.
Ms Davy said the impetus for establishing a centre came following a visit by Wiradjuri advocate Jeff Amatto to Leeton in 2019.
READ MORE
Whilst sharing his experiences and life challenges, Mr Amatto also delivered a message for more cultural rehabilitation centres and less jails.
Ngurra Advisory's Mat Cornwell said a part of the consultation process will be exploring the focal areas of need between the Griffith, Leeton and Wagga corridor.
"It'll be about hearing where the community feel it will be most suited," Mr Cornwell said.
"Basically this would be the first of its kind in the Riverina. We are engaging heavily with the Riverina Murray Regional Alliance (RMRA) - who have been a key driver of this - as well as the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
"The RMRA have engaged us to develop a strategic business case for treasury. We're now doing a detailed business case that goes into the nuts and bolts of how this will work.
"This is an incredibly important endeavor for the area. When you look at the stats around drug and alcohol admission in the health system, unfortunately the Aboriginal community is far under represented.
"What's lacking is a rehabilitation model that incorporates culture. There's a number of other examples of this being run in other places."
Two consultation sessions will be held on October 4, one with the aboriginal community from 10:00am to 11:30am and one with local service providers from 11:30am until 1:00pm.
Both will be held at the Leeton and District Aboriginal Land Council office.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.