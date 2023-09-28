The Irrigator

MIA community invited to pitch feedback at Leeton and District Aboriginal Land Council on October 4

Updated September 29 2023 - 10:14am, first published September 28 2023 - 6:25pm
Consultations will be held next Wednesday at the Leeton and District Aboriginal Land Council. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Members of the MIA's Aboriginal community are encouraged to attend consultation sessions providing input into the establishment of a cultural healing centre in the area.

