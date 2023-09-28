The Irrigator
The postponed NAIDOC celebration was backed by beautiful weather and plenty to do

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:35pm
Brenda Poole, Belinda Atkinson and Michelle Smith met up at the park for a day together.
Leeton's NAIDOC Week 'Family Fun Day' brought plenty out to Gossamer Park for a day of music, food and community spirit.

