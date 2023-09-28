Leeton's NAIDOC Week 'Family Fun Day' brought plenty out to Gossamer Park for a day of music, food and community spirit.
The year's NAIDOC Week celebration was postponed from it's initial July date, but many said that the new date worked out even better - with the new September celebration ensuring bright sunshine and warm weather for all.
The celebration brought the whole community out, with the Leeton Lions Club bringing their famous 'Lions Train' out to give tours, while a petting zoo, jumping castle and face painting ensured there was plenty for the kids to do.
And in addition to bringing their Wiradjuri Dance Group, Parkview Public School set up a barbecue, doling out sausage sandwiches and cold drinks to hungry visitors who needed a break from the excitement.
This is the second NAIDOC celebration for young Jaxson Boram, who was already looking forward to coming back next year.
