The 2023 Leeton Show's annual Young Woman competition is heating up, with the interviews wrapped up and the judging done - but who will take the crown?
The Young Woman competition judging was held on September 23, with a special luncheon and a set of interviews for this year's three contestants.
Adele Thompson, Sophia Cuaton and Ezzence Obsioma have all entered the competition this year, while Heidi Wyatt and Katelyn Turek entered the Miss Teen category for 2023.
Throughout the interview and luncheon, entrants are judged on personality, confidence, ambitions, general knowledge and rural knowledge as well as presentation and appearance in order to decide who will represent young rural women of NSW at events like the Royal Easter Show and formal events.
"What they're looking for is an ambassador to represent Leeton Show and the show movement in general," explained Janne Skewes, one of the judges and organisers of this year's competition.
The winner of the Young Woman competition for Leeton and the Miss Teen competition will be announced at the Leeton Show's opening ceremony on October 6, and will be announced by the current Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's Young Woman, Florence McGufficke.
The winner of the local competition can go on to compete at a zone level, and potentially even go on to the state-level competition and take up the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's Young Woman mantle.
Ms Skewes said that this year's crop of talent was excellent and posed a tough challenge.
"I think they were all very good, strong entrants," she said.
"It was a good day, and that's how we like to do it."
