Ever wanted a piece of the Roxy for yourself? Now's your chance, as Leeton Shire Council and the Roxy Redevelopment Committee are selling off 200 of the upstairs Roxy seats.
The red seats that sat upstairs in the Roxy Community Theatre are now up for grabs, with Leeton residents having priority before they hit the open market.
The seats no longer meet fire safety standards, and must be replaced as part of the refurbishment - and with the redevelopment well over budget, selling the chairs could provide an opportunity to recoup some of the costs involved.
The original Roxy brown seats will be retained.
The seats were sourced for the Roxy from the Hay Majestic Theatre in the 1990s, however, tracing their history shows they were first used in the Sydney St James Theatre before being moved to Hay in 1972.
Roxy Redevelopment Committee Member Judy Nolan said money raised from selling the seating would go back to the theatre.
"The proceeds from the sale of these cherished old Roxy seats will come full circle, returning directly to benefit our beloved Roxy Community Theatre," she said.
"Every dollar raised will be reinvested into the Roxy Community Theatre, supporting its ongoing restoration - by locals for locals," she said.
Expressions of Interest in the seats are now open, and will run until midnight on October 9, while unsold seats at the end of the period will go on to other avenues such as auction houses.
Expressions of Interest should indicate what quality seats they are looking for, how many they want and how much they are willing to pay for them. Seats sold must be collected by successful buyers on October 11 or 12.
EOI's are available and more information can be found at leeton.nsw.gov.au, and completed forms can be submitted to cynthiaa@leeton.nsw.gov.au or delivered to Leeton Council's office, marked for attention Cynthia Arel.
