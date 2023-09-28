The Irrigator

Ever wanted a piece of the historic theatre for yourself? Take a seat

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
September 28 2023
Ever wanted a piece of the historic theatre for yourself? Now's the time.

Ever wanted a piece of the Roxy for yourself? Now's your chance, as Leeton Shire Council and the Roxy Redevelopment Committee are selling off 200 of the upstairs Roxy seats.

