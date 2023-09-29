Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker have claimed the Pairs Championship Title in the Leeton and District Women's Bowling Club report.
Lloyd and Walker took the title after narrowly defeating Cindy McDonald and Marika Pete by 22-18. The duos battled it out evenly, with the score staying even on the eight and by sixteen, there were just three shots in it.
Lloyd and Walker took the upper hand through after winning nine shots over two consecutive ends - giving them an unassailable twelve shot lead.
In sad news, the CRD Four Champions Elaine Sullivan, Patti Wakeman, Judy Heness and Dot Semmler were unsuccessful when they travelled to Wagga to compete in the regional playoffs.
In social bowls, Patti Wakeman, Faye Harris and Dian Colyer took the prize after defeating Lorraine Messner, Jean Leighton and Hilary Chambers by 12-8.
Wakeman's team took the lead early and held onto it throughout the match.
Lorraine Mullins, Elaine Sullivan and Jan Fitzpatrick defeated Janet Bell, Wilma Alexander and Joan Bourke after a hard-fought triples game. While Bell's team initially led and appeared strong, Mullins's team made a comeback on the sixth end - winning five of the next six ends to take a 12-7 victory.
