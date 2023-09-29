The Irrigator

Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker took the Pairs Championship title at the Leeton and District Women's Bowling Club

Updated September 29 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 1:08pm
Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker. Picture supplied.
Joan Lloyd and Jan Walker have claimed the Pairs Championship Title in the Leeton and District Women's Bowling Club report.

