Ten scholarships are up for grabs across rural and regional NSW, with an effort aiming to promote health and wellbeing in regional communities.
A partnership between agricultural machinery company Hutcheon and Pearce, along with Active Farmers and FIT College - the 'Empowered' scholarship program is offering ten scholarships for recipients to complete their Certificate IV's in personal training, with guaranteed jobs in their local communities for two years afterwards.
Active Farmers is a grass roots organisation aiming to improve mental health of Australian farmers, bringing communities together through group fitness and a supportive environment.
The company has found some success, with over 1600 participants every month and growing demand.
CEO Mark Slater said that the scholarship program would help expand the Active Farmers group and bring more communities into the fold.
"One of our biggest challenges is finding trainers in isolated rural communities, so we're very grateful to Hutcheon and Pearce for creating the Empowered Scholarship program to help rural people access personal training education so they can start their own business and make a difference in their communities," he said.
"These scholarships will really empower the 10 trainers by giving them the qualification and experience they need to go on and use that for the greater good of their communities. And if we can put more local people through this program every year, it means there's so many more communities we'll be able to help, which is really exciting."
Hutcheon and Pearce CEO Arron Hutcheon said that they were excited to partner up with Active Farmers for the program.
"We absolutely love the opportunity to work with Mark and the team and be part of this scholarship program," he said.
"We rely on the same rural and regional communities and feel the same responsibility to take care of those communities - not only because they are our customers but also because we employ from those communities and we live in them, too."
Applications for the Empowered Scholarship program are now open and will close at 5pm on November 15. Winners will be announced by the end of the year with a plan to start training in February 2024.
To enter, applicants must submit a video explaining how a scholarship would empower them and their community.
More information and applications are available at hutcheonandpearce.com.au/empowered
