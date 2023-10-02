Action aplenty to be seen both days at this year's Leeton Show Advertising Feature

Take in all the sights, sounds and other experiences at the Leeton Show this Friday and Saturday October 6 and 7. Pictures Talia Pattison

The 2023 Leeton Show will be on this Friday and Saturday October 6 and 7.

The gates will open at 4pm on Friday, and the night will end with a literal bang with fireworks scheduled for 9pm. But first, don't miss the action of the Kinetic K9 dog high jump at 5pm.

On Saturday morning the gates will open at 8am and it will be a huge day for equine lovers with showjumping, ring events and MIA Bootleggers - Extreme Cattlemen on the main arena.

Both days will also have loads of other things to see and do as well, from the market stalls and all the pavilion entries to discover, to the Leeton Vets Animal Nursery and of course, Sideshow Alley. And don't miss the FMX Motor Bikes, or the antics of the roving comedienne.

Enjoy face painting, market stalls, Sideshow Alley, and loads of pavilion entries both days, along with horse events on Saturday and much more

As stated by the Leeton Show Society on their website, the event "not only promotes fine produce from the area, the talent of local craftspeople, and the expertise of local animal husbandry but sportsmanship, community spirit and what it means to live in Leeton."

Current 2023 Sydney Royal Young Woman, Florence McGufficke and president of the ASC NSW Mrs Jill Chapman will also be at the show for some official duties on Friday. Plus "Florence and Jill will also be in attendance on Saturday, walking around the show and hoping to meet as many people as possible," said Leeton Show secretary Janne Skewes.

