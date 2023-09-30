Leeton's first ever Pride Festival was a weekend full of colour, glamour and entertainment for the entire community - both LGBTQI+ and beyond.
The parade that anchored the celebration saw hundreds take to Pine Avenue with high energy and their brightest outfits despite the heat, basking in the sense of community and joy that the Festival captured.
As as traditional, the 78ers led the parade as a testament to the past and in recognition of their leadership in fighting for LGBTQI+ rights in Australia from the very beginning.
Following them were representatives from the whole community - from emergency services like the SES, the police and Leeton Fire and Rescue as well as ACON and Flourish Australia.
The Cootamundra Rainbow Social Group had even travelled the two hours out to Leeton in order to wave the banners and show their support for the cause.
Meanwhile, Mountford Park had plenty of stalls offering food, drinks, games and merchandise while glamorous drag queens like Oxy-Kodeine, Pizzazz Jackzon and Lady Lou Bricant provided the entertainment.
Leeton Museum and Art Gallery even hosted a few historical exhibits and some special queer film screenings.
Organiser and founder of the Leeton Rainbow Pride Collective, Denise McGrath was thrilled with the response to the parade and festivities.
"It's been fantastic. People were so lovely ... What I wanted to achieve was acceptance and I've seen that," she said.
"I'm really happy with the response."
Roxanne Henderson reflected on her time growing up in Leeton and was thrilled to see the change in values.
"The day's going really well. I just think the parade was great, it's good to see such a great turnout and support from the community ... I grew up here and you couldn't have done anything like this when I was a teenager so it's been nice."
Madison White brought her two kids along, and said that it was good to see how family-friendly the event was,
Even before the stalls were packed up, people were ready to come back for next year, with Oxy-Kodeine already telling organisers how excited they were to return.
"Just seeing the community together, dressing up is really lovely," they said.
