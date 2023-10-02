Irrigators' Council critical of government's water security 'backflip'

The NSW Irrigators' Council is critical of the NSW Government's decision to again limit coastal farmers to capturing 10 per cent of runoff from their properties.
They believe it is short-sited, leaving farmers less resilient to drought and communities without additional water sources to fight fires.
"Our understanding is the previous policy to allow 30 per cent harvestable rights in coastal catchments would have a negligible, if any, impact on river flows," said NSW Irrigators' Council CEO, Claire Miller.
"But the Government has blindsided farmers without even waiting for its own catchment-by-catchment modelling to be completed which would have allowed them to make an informed decision.
The 30 per cent harvestable right meant farmers could store more water during wet periods, to help them keep growing food and watering livestock during droughts.
The decision to go back to 10 percent was made without consulting landholders and other stakeholders, and despite support by the NSW RFS for initiatives to increase water stored across the landscape.
"Firefighting in the catastrophic 2019-20 summer was hampered by most farm dams being dry," said Ms Miller.
"Here we are entering another long, hot, El Nino summer ... and the government has decided the best response is make sure landholders and communities have no buffer to survive future extremes."
"Constantly moving the goalposts on water policy and infrastructure projects just creates uncertainty and removes farmers' ability to plan and manage their climate risks.
"During the last drought we saw billions of dollars in drought relief funding. Now, with another drought around the corner, the Government is diminishing farmers' capacity to mitigate their risks ... [and] has taken active steps to reduce the water available to the RFS."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.