The Irrigator

Irrigators' Council critical of government's water security 'backflip'

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
October 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irrigators' Council critical of government's water security 'backflip'
Irrigators' Council critical of government's water security 'backflip'

The NSW Irrigators' Council is critical of the NSW Government's decision to again limit coastal farmers to capturing 10 per cent of runoff from their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.