The Chill and Grill returns, with extra to be slapped on the grill

Full-filling their promise after last year, the Leeton Chill and Grill returns to Mountford Park this month, where it'll once again become the scene of a delicious range of culinary delights.
The annual pop-up foodie event will be the centre of entertainment for the region on Saturday, October 14.
As always, it will feature an array of dishes, local produce, street food vendors and live music.
1600 people turned out in 2022 for the events return after a a multiple-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
And 2023 is set to be just as big with plenty of activities for all ages.
There will be amusements to entertain children and plenty of delicious food and drink options to dine on.
All of which event-goers can enjoy while listening to some great tunes.
Young local vocalist, Claudia Raine, will set the tone of the afternoon early, before duo Fine2uned take over to get everyone primed for the return of crowd favourites, Jiakomo Thief.
Celebrated local chef Rod Pieper will be putting on a cooking demonstration and challenge.
The event will open with Mr Piper's demonstration, before he hosts a culinary challenge where local identities will vie for the title of Leeton's very own "Master Chef".
With the chill factor of last year's event enjoyed by all, the organisers want to throw a little extra on the grill to meet the feedback of residents that want a bigger focus on food.
The Leeton Chill and Grill will run from 2pm-8pm on Saturday, October 14 at Mountford Park. Tickets to the free event are available at tinyurl.com/5n935pt9.
Leeton Chill & Grill is funded by the NSW Government as part of the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Program. The event is sponsored by Leeton Shire Council, JBS Australia, Yenda Beer Co and Stahmann Webster.
